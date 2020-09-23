Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

EU sees asylum applications sharply down due to COVID-19 emergency measures

(Xinhua)    13:51, September 23, 2020

BRUSSELS, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- A 69-percent fall month on month in the number of applicants seeking asylum in the European Union (EU) in the second quarter of 2020 has been attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Eurostat, the EU's statistics organization said Tuesday.

Some 46,500 first-time asylum seekers applied for international protection in the EU member states in Q2 of 2020, according to Eurostat.

The latest figure is a 69-percent drop from the first quarter this year, when there were 150,100 applications, and a 68-percent decrease compared to the second quarter of 2019, when the number was 143,700.

"This sharp drop in asylum applications in Q2, 2020 in particular results from the COVID-19 emergency measures applied by the Member States starting from March 2020," a Eurostat press release said.

According to Eurostat, most first-time applicants seeking international protection in EU member states came from Syria, Afghanistan and Venezuela, which registered 7,700, 4,200, and 3,000 applications, respectively.

In addition, the latest figures revealed that the most favored destinations accounting for 65 percent of all first-time applicants seeking asylum in Q2 were Germany, France and Spain, which received 14,200, 8,900 and 7,200 applications, respectively.

Furthermore, pending applications for asylum had fallen to 842,000 at the end of June 2020, a decrease of 9 percent compared with both June 2019 and March 2020.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York