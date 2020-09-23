Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
China firmly supports UN in strengthening global anti-COVID-19 cooperation: Xi

(Xinhua)    23:57, September 23, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that China firmly supports the United Nations (UN) system in strengthening international cooperation in COVID-19 prevention and containment.

Xi made the remarks during a videoconference with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

