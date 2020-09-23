Xi pledges China's contribution to COVID-19 vaccine accessibility, affordability in developing countries

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said China will contribute to COVID-19 vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries.
Xi made the remarks during a videoconference with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
