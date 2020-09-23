Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
COVID-19 fight requires global cooperation: German chancellor

(Xinhua)    20:55, September 23, 2020

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for global cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic in a video message for the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN), CNN reported Monday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is just one example which shows that global problems call for understanding and cooperation beyond national borders and at all levels," said Merkel.

Noting that those who believe they can go it alone are mistaken, the German chancellor warned that the UN is only as effective as its members are united.

"Our wellbeing is something that we share -- our suffering too. We are one world," said Merkel.

The UN said Monday in a declaration that "the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us in the most powerful way that we are closely interconnected and only as strong as our weakest link," calling for solidarity to end the pandemic and build resilience against future challenges.

