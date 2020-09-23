Commentary: Common development is the best development

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The statement made by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday that China, the largest developing country in the world, is committed to peaceful, open, cooperative and common development has injected positive energy into a world divided by unilateralism, protectionism and hegemony.

"We will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence," Xi said at the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Xi's remarks came at a special time when the global community is still wrestling with the COVID-19 pandemic, while stigmatization and buck-passing happened from time to time.

Clearly, the process of coping with COVID-19 reflects different paths of development. While some countries resorted to shifting blame and smearing, which in no way made them gain the moral high ground in the anti-virus battle, China has been adhering to the principle of cementing solidarity and cooperation, a clear reflection of its development concept featuring inclusiveness, openness and win-win cooperation.

The development of human society is a journey of constant challenges and difficulties. Although the global pandemic and the unprecedented changes over the past century have had major influences, the theme of the times -- peace and development -- has not changed, and the expectations of the people of all countries for win-win cooperation in peaceful development are even stronger.

When the global community is faced with unprecedented social, economic and governance challenges, Xi's remarks sent a clear message to the world that China is still a mighty force in sustaining global peace and stability.

For China, development is of extreme importance over the past seven decades. The country has formed its own development path with concerted efforts, and made remarkable social and economic achievements. However, China remains until now a developing country that is faced with unbalanced development. The country of 1.4 billion people are still working hard toward the goals of winning the anti-poverty fight and achieving a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Against such a backdrop, it is notably significant for China to act as a responsible big country, as Xi pledged to provide 50 million U.S. dollars to the United Nations COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan and another 50 million U.S. dollars to the China-FAO South-South Cooperation Trust Fund (Phase III).

It is undeniable that there is no universal path of development for all. China has no intention to impose its own development mode on other nations, and those wishing to transform China into one they desire are doomed to fail.

COVID-19 reminds us that economic globalization is an indisputable reality and a historical trend. As Xi said, burying one's head in the sand like an ostrich in the face of economic globalization or trying to fight it with Don Quixote's lance goes against the trend of history.

Countries should not dodge the challenges of economic globalization and must face up to major issues such as the wealth gap and development divide. As a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order, China will enhance exchanges with other countries based on the principle of mutual respect for the ultimate goal of common development and prosperity.