Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi's UN speech shows "clearly focused vision," says renowned expert

(Xinhua)    14:01, September 23, 2020

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has presented to the world his country's "clearly focused vision" of international relations, said a renowned U.S. expert on China.

The vision, laid out in his video speech on Monday at a high-level meeting to commemorate the United Nations' 75th anniversary, features "three overarching principles," Robert Lawrence Kuhn, chairman of the Kuhn Foundation, told Xinhua via email.

The first is that "multilateralism, epitomized by the UN, is the only way that the contemporary world can work well," and the second is that "big countries ... should advocate and uphold international rule of law and honor their commitments," he noted.

The third, he added, is that "the world should reject unilateralism, where one country exercises dominance."

Kuhn noted that Xi also highlighted China's intention not to seek hegemony and control, which "indirectly addressed the recent and increasingly public charge, especially in the West, that China has growing imperial ambitions."

Speaking of Xi's message in the speech that no country should be "allowed to do whatever it likes and be the hegemon, bully or boss of the world," Kuhn said that "by using the evocative, half-humorous phrase, 'boss of the world', powerful in its simplicity ... President Xi delivers the message with a smile not a frown."

Kuhn said that Xi's "most prescriptive recommendations" include increasing the representation and voice of developing countries, a position that many countries "would no doubt support," and giving priority to addressing non-traditional security challenges such as public health.

"President Xi stressed that 'we must act, not just talk,' a way of thinking that has characterized his style of governance throughout his long career in government," Kuhn said. "I myself remember Xi telling me just that in 2006 when he was Zhejiang Party Secretary and we met in Hangzhou."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York