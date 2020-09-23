Publics across 14 advanced economies view UN favorably, says Pew report

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Publics in 14 advanced economies surveyed generally hold favorable opinions about the United Nations (UN), the Pew Research Center said in its report released Monday.

The research, conducted from June 10 to Aug. 3 by the nonpartisan U.S. fact tank based in Washington, D.C., surveyed 14,276 people across 14 countries including the United States, Germany, Britain and Japan.

The survey reveals important differences by age, with younger adults aged 18-29 more favorably inclined toward the UN and the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as toward international cooperation in general.

In each of the 14 countries polled, majorities credit the UN with promoting human rights and peace. Besides, 51 to 65 percent of respondents say the UN promotes economic development, promotes action on infectious diseases like coronavirus, advances the interests of countries like theirs, cares about the needs of ordinary people, and deals effectively with international problems.

The report also shows that a median of roughly six-in-ten, or 59 percent believe greater international cooperation would have reduced the number of domestic coronavirus cases since the outbreak began.

People generally agree that it is important to take other countries' interests into account when dealing with major international issues, even if it means making compromises.

A median of 58 percent agree that their country should take other countries' interests into account. Clear majorities hold this view in 10 of the 14 countries polled, including the United States.

Strong majorities, a median of 81 percent across 12 countries, favored nation-states acting as members of a global community to work together to solve problems. Only 17 percent said countries should act as independent nations that compete with others and pursue their own interests.