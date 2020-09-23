Xi champions UN Security Council's role of collective security mechanism

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday the United Nations (UN) Security Council should play the role of a collective security mechanism and the Security Council permanent members should play an exemplary role.
Xi made the remarks during a videoconference with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the UN.
Archeologists unearth ancient bronze pot containing alcohol…
Commentary: U.S. hardliners on China are repeating historic…
South China’s Guangxi finds way out of poverty through catt…
Premier Li says China's economy expected to register positi…