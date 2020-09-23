The world has only one system, one set of rules: Xi

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that in the world, there is only one system, namely the United Nations (UN)-centered international system, and only one set of rules -- the basic norms of international relations based on the UN Charter.
Xi made the remarks during a videoconference with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
