China firmly supports UN's central role in int'l affairs: Xi

(Xinhua)    23:27, September 23, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping has a videoconference with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that as a permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, China firmly supports the UN's work and its central role in international affairs.

Xi made the remarks during a videoconference with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.


