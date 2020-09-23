China firmly supports UN's central role in int'l affairs: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping has a videoconference with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)
BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that as a permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, China firmly supports the UN's work and its central role in international affairs.
Xi made the remarks during a videoconference with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Archeologists unearth ancient bronze pot containing alcohol…
Commentary: U.S. hardliners on China are repeating historic…
South China’s Guangxi finds way out of poverty through catt…
Premier Li says China's economy expected to register positi…