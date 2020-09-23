Argentina registers record daily deaths from COVID-19

BUENOS AIRES, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Argentina reported a record daily increase of 470 in COVID-19 deaths, taking the death toll to 13,952, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

Up to 12,027 cases were registered over the past 24 hours, raising the national count to 652,174 cases, it said.

Currently, 3,362 patients are being hospitalized for the disease in intensive care units, while 517,228 people have so far recovered, it added.

Argentina is under quarantine by a presidential decree from March 20 to Oct. 11 to mitigate the spread of the pandemic.