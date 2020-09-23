Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Tianjin-Taiwan trade fair highlights cross-Strait cooperation of e-commerce

(Xinhua)    19:18, September 23, 2020

TIANJIN, Sept. 23 (Xinhua)-- The Tianjin-Taiwan trade fair that opened Tuesday in northern China's Tianjin Municipality highlights cross-Strait cooperation of e-commerce.

An exhibition promoting Taiwan's commodities, which is a major activity of the fair, also started online on the same day, exhibiting products ranging from specialty food, makeup and household supplies to health care brought along by more than 1,000 Taiwan companies.

While saying that deep and integrative development accords with the interests and wishes of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, Liao Guoxun, mayor of Tianjin, pledged that Tianjin is committed to providing a favorable business environment for Taiwan companies to do business in the mainland.

Lee Cheng-hung, chairman of the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland, said that the association will guide more Taiwan companies to take part in the development of Tianjin and promote cooperation across the Strait.

The annual trade fair has recorded more than 2,600 visits from Taiwan since the first session in 2008 and helped settle a number of cross-Strait cooperative projects.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York