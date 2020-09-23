Tianjin-Taiwan trade fair highlights cross-Strait cooperation of e-commerce

TIANJIN, Sept. 23 (Xinhua)-- The Tianjin-Taiwan trade fair that opened Tuesday in northern China's Tianjin Municipality highlights cross-Strait cooperation of e-commerce.

An exhibition promoting Taiwan's commodities, which is a major activity of the fair, also started online on the same day, exhibiting products ranging from specialty food, makeup and household supplies to health care brought along by more than 1,000 Taiwan companies.

While saying that deep and integrative development accords with the interests and wishes of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, Liao Guoxun, mayor of Tianjin, pledged that Tianjin is committed to providing a favorable business environment for Taiwan companies to do business in the mainland.

Lee Cheng-hung, chairman of the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland, said that the association will guide more Taiwan companies to take part in the development of Tianjin and promote cooperation across the Strait.

The annual trade fair has recorded more than 2,600 visits from Taiwan since the first session in 2008 and helped settle a number of cross-Strait cooperative projects.