DPP authority warned of attempts to seek "Taiwan independence"

(Xinhua)    21:13, September 22, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan on Tuesday was warned not to underestimate the Chinese mainland's resolve to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

While responding to questions on U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach's recent Taiwan visit, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, called on the DPP authority to refrain from going further on the road of seeking "Taiwan independence."

The U.S. side's act of repeatedly sending senior officials to Taiwan recently has seriously violated the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques and seriously undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Ma said.

By colluding with the U.S. side, the DPP authority is "banking on foreign forces to build themselves up," and such moves will ultimately hurt the interests of the people on both sides of the Strait, Ma added.

