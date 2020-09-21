Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 21, 2020
China to take countermeasures in response to U.S. high-ranking officials' Taiwan visits

(Xinhua)    19:27, September 21, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China will take legitimate countermeasures in response to recent visits of U.S. high-ranking officials to Taiwan, including measures targeting relevant individuals, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular press briefing, urging the U.S. side to stop any form of official exchanges with the island.

According to media reports, U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach visited Taiwan last week and met its leader Tsai Ing-wen, after U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar's visit in August.

