Mainland confident Straits Forum will be successful: spokesperson

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday that the upcoming 12th Straits Forum will achieve expected results through extensive participation and joint efforts by people across the Taiwan Strait.

To hold the forum is in line with the expectations of people across the Strait to enhance exchanges and mutual bonds, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a press conference.

Since its inception, the forum has become the largest and most widely-attended event for people-to-people exchanges across the Strait, and an important platform for uniting Chinese compatriots and maintaining peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, Ma said.

As long as people across the Strait continue participating, the momentum for exchanges and cooperation will remain strong, Ma said.

Ma said the Communist Party of China and the Kuomintang have since 2005 been strengthening exchanges and cooperation and promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations on the common political foundation of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," and the two sides have achieved fruitful results.

Cross-Strait relations will see peaceful and stable development if this foundation is valued and preserved, he added.