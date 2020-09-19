Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 950,000: Johns Hopkins University

A U.S. national flag and flowers are seen at a cemetery in New York, the United States, July 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The United States remains the worst-hit nation with 6,723,305 cases and 198,509 deaths, accounting for more than 20 percent of the world's death toll.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 950,000 on Friday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll from the disease reached 950,434, with a total of 30,395,579 cases worldwide as of 10:23 p.m. (0223 GMT Saturday), the CSSE data showed.

Brazil recorded 4,495,183 cases and 135,793 deaths, just shy of the U.S. fatalities. India reported the world's third most deaths of 84,372 and the second highest caseload of 5,214,677.

Countries with over 30,000 fatalities also include Mexico, Britain, Italy, France, Peru and Spain.