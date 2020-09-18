Global COVID-19 cases surpass 30 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 30 million on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count reached 30,003,378, with a total of 942,989 deaths worldwide as of 6:22 p.m. local time (2222 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

The United States reported the most cases and deaths around the world, which stood at 6,669,322 and 197,554, respectively. India recorded 5,118,253 cases, ranking second in the world. Brazil followed India with 4,419,083 cases and 134,106 deaths, the world's second largest death toll.

Countries with more than 650,000 cases also include Russia, Peru, Colombia, Mexico and South Africa, while other countries with over 35,000 deaths include India, Mexico, Britain and Italy, according to the center.

Global cases topped 10 million on June 28, and rose to 20 million on Aug. 10. It took 43 days for the global caseload to jump from 10 million to 20 million and 38 days from 20 million to 30 million.