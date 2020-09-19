Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Sep 19, 2020
China to strengthen measures preventing COVID-19 resurgence

(Xinhua)    10:19, September 19, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will launch an inspection in 17 provincial-level regions to ensure measures are in place to prevent COVID-19 resurgences in autumn and winter, according to the National Health Commission (NHC) on Friday.

The inspection will focus on the implementation of epidemic prevention measures at border ports, schools, communities, and hospitals, said Ma Xiaowei, the NHC director.

Ma also called for preparations for nucleic acid testing, COVID-19 treatment, quarantine venues, and epidemic prevention supplies to ensure that nucleic acid testing for all residents can be completed within five to seven days once a cluster COVID-19 infection is found in an area.

The inspection will be carried out by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19 in late September.

