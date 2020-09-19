China's disease control centers encouraged to provide COVID-19 test

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China has encouraged disease control and prevention centers to actively provide novel coronavirus nucleic acid tests as social services to better meet the need of people who require testing, according to a recent circular.

The renovation and expansion of laboratories, equipment and facilities outfitting, as well as personnel training, among others, should be carried out in accordance with regulations, read the circular issued by the State Council Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism against COVID-19.

It also stresses the importance of biosafety management of labs, urging them to strictly follow the procedures, and appropriately handle residual biological samples and laboratory wastes.

Besides, the circular has called for creating a standard of payment.