Chinese mainland reports 14 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:50, September 19, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 14 new imported COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,720, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Of the new imported cases, six were reported in Guangdong, two each in Shanghai, Sichuan and Shaanxi, and one each in Liaoning and Fujian, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,549 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 171 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

