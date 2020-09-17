Vice premier meets high-level delegation of Macao SAR disciplined forces

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the central leading group on Hong Kong and Macao work, meets with a high-level delegation of the Macao Special Administrative Region disciplined forces led by Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Han Zheng on Wednesday met with a high-level delegation of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) disciplined forces led by Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak.

Han, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, heads the central leading group on Hong Kong and Macao work.

Han commended the disciplined forces for playing an important role in maintaining social stability and order in the Macao SAR.

He urged the forces to remain committed to implementing the "one country, two systems" principle, continuously improve the supporting legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security in the Macao SAR, give full support to the chief executive in governing the SAR in accordance with the law, and make greater contributions to the steady development of "one country, two systems."

Wong briefed Han on the work of the disciplined forces and pledged to safeguard "one country, two systems" and the prosperity and stability of the Macao SAR.