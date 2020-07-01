Law on safeguarding national security in HK strong guarantee for prosperity, stability: commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in Macao SAR

MACAO, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The office of the commissioner of Chinese foreign ministry in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) firmly supports the passage of the law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong SAR, the office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was passed earlier Tuesday at the 20th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC).

The statement said the law is necessary for controlling the risk of national security and improving the institutional framework of the "one country, two systems."

The law, which defines the four categories of offenses, secession, subversion, terrorist activities, and collusion with a foreign country or external elements to endanger national security, provides solid institutional guarantee for Hong Kong's social order and its residents' livelihood, said the statement.

The statement said safeguarding national security is an indisputable basic right of a sovereign country. To safeguard national security and oppose any interference by external forces is the common will of all the Chinese people, including Hong Kong residents, it said.

Hong Kong, the Pearl of the East, will shine again under the protection by the law, it added.