Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao studying mutual recognition of quarantine measures, virus testing

(Xinhua)    09:36, May 18, 2020

HONG KONG, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Secretary for Food and Health of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Sophia Chan said on Sunday that the Hong Kong SAR, Guangdong Province and the Macao SAR are discussing mutual recognition of quarantine measures and virus testing of COVID-19.

Chan said Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao have taken different epidemic-prevention measures and are closely discussing how to achieve mutual recognition of these measures. The public will be noticed once a specific plan and a timetable are in place, she added.

She said the HKSAR government has been expanding the testing of COVID-19, and carrying out contact tracing of the recently confirmed local cases.

Regarding the relaxation of epidemic-prevention measures, Chan said the HKSAR government will make decisions based on more information through measures including expanding virus testing.

The anti-epidemic measures will be carried out in a reasonable and balanced manner, Chan said, adding the restrictions would be eased in a phased manner to allow Hong Kong residents' livelihood and the economy to return to normal, and would be tightened again once there are rising risks.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York