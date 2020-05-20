Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Macao's last COVID-19 patient recovers, discharged from hospital

(Xinhua)    09:49, May 20, 2020

MACAO, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Macao's last COVID-19 patient had recovered from the disease and was discharged from hospital, the special administrative region's COVID-19 response center said here on Tuesday.

Macao's Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center said the last COVID-19 patient was a 15-year-old female Macao resident who had flown from London to Hong Kong via Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia on March 16.

She returned to Macao on March 24 and was confirmed positive for COVID-19 infection on March 25, the 29th case in Macao.

The center added that she was discharged due to the improvement of her health after twice negative test results for any remaining presence of the virus on Sunday and Tuesday. She was transferred to another quarantine facility in Macao for two weeks of medical observation and recovery.

As of Tuesday, Macao has not reported any new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 41 consecutive days. All the 45 COVID-19 patients in Macao had recovered from the disease and were discharged from the hospital.

Up to now, Macao has no COVID-19 patient, no death case caused by COVID-19, nor COVID-19 infection acquired in local communities. 

