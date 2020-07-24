EU report on Macao contains baseless, biased claims: Macao SAR gov't

The government of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) expressed on Thursday strong opposition to the European Union's (EU) 2019 annual report on the Macao SAR, saying it contains baseless and biased claims.

The Macao SAR government said the EU has made groundless and irresponsible comments over the years about Macao affairs, amounting to a brazen interference in China's domestic affairs.

It added that since the return of Macao to the motherland in 1999, the Macao SAR has successfully implemented the "one country, two systems" principle with Macao characteristics, maintained long-term prosperity, and made remarkable achievements in various aspects. Macao residents have enjoyed the rights and freedoms stipulated in law.

The SAR government said the EU report contains subjective and biased comments about Macao's achievements in politics, society and economic development.

It demanded the EU stop this practice, which is not only against basic norms of international relations but also damages China-EU relations.