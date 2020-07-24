Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

EU report on Macao contains baseless, biased claims: Macao SAR gov't

(Xinhua)    10:32, July 24, 2020

The government of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) expressed on Thursday strong opposition to the European Union's (EU) 2019 annual report on the Macao SAR, saying it contains baseless and biased claims.

The Macao SAR government said the EU has made groundless and irresponsible comments over the years about Macao affairs, amounting to a brazen interference in China's domestic affairs.

It added that since the return of Macao to the motherland in 1999, the Macao SAR has successfully implemented the "one country, two systems" principle with Macao characteristics, maintained long-term prosperity, and made remarkable achievements in various aspects. Macao residents have enjoyed the rights and freedoms stipulated in law.

The SAR government said the EU report contains subjective and biased comments about Macao's achievements in politics, society and economic development.

It demanded the EU stop this practice, which is not only against basic norms of international relations but also damages China-EU relations.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York