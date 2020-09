Lao trainees visit the CREC-2 rail-welding yard in Vientiane, Laos, Sept. 11, 2020. Some 70 Lao trainees to join the China-Laos railway's future operation visited the China Railway No.2 Engineering Group (CREC-2) rail-welding yard in the Lao capital Vientiane on Friday. The Lao trainees also took a ride on the engineering train running on the ready railway section near Lao capital. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)