Xi says China ready to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation with Laos

Photo taken on April 22, 2020 shows the medical face masks donated by China Railway Group Limited at the stockhouse of Lao Health Ministry in Vientiane, capital of Laos. (Photo by Pan Longzhu/Xinhua)

Xi said he is deeply gratified to know that China's assistance has played a positive role in Laos' fight against the coronavirus disease. He also said he believes that with joint efforts of China and Laos as well as the international community, a final victory will surely be achieved in the battle against the pandemic.

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Laos in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

In a verbal message sent to Bounnhang Vorachith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and president of Laos, Xi said he believes that with joint efforts of China and Laos as well as the international community, a final victory will surely be achieved in the battle against the pandemic.

File photo shows Xi Jinping (R), general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, holding talks with Lao President Bounnhang Vorachit, who is also general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Expressing his pleasure to receive a warm and friendly letter from Bounnhang, Xi said he is deeply gratified to know that China's assistance has played a positive role in Laos' fight against the coronavirus disease.

On behalf of the CPC and the Chinese government and people, Xi extended sincere congratulations to the Lao side on the initial victory the neighboring country has achieved in COVID-19 prevention and control under the strong leadership of the LPRP Central Committee headed by Bounnhang.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of relations between the two parties and countries, and stands ready to work with Bounnhang to push for sound implementation of the important consensuses the two sides have reached, and steadily carry forward the building of the China-Laos community with a shared future, so as to create more benefits for the two countries and their people.

Lao Minister of Health Bounkong Sihavong (2nd L) sees off the Chinese anti-epidemic medical expert team at the Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos, April 12, 2020. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

In a letter of gratitude sent to Xi earlier on China's support for Laos' fight against COVID-19, Bounnhang noted that the CPC and the Chinese government, at the request of Laos and under Xi's instructions, swiftly sent a team of medical experts to Laos, and have provided a large amount of anti-epidemic supplies and therapeutic drugs, in order to help Laos contain the virus outbreak and treat the patients.

China's assistance, he added, fully reflects the time-honored close friendship and the brotherly and comradely relationship of cooperation and mutual assistance between the two parties, countries and peoples, vividly demonstrates the spirit of the Laos-China community with a shared future, and has made important contributions to Laos' effective response to the COVID-19 epidemic and protection of people's lives and health.

Representatives from Lao Ministry of Health and designated hospitals attend a video conference on COVID-19 prevention and control with medical experts from China's Shanghai in Vientiane, Laos, April 13, 2020. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

On behalf of the LPRP Central Committee, the Lao government and the Lao people of all ethnic groups, as well as in his own name, Bounnhang extended sincere gratitude and high respect to Xi and, through Xi, to the CPC Central Committee, the Chinese government and the brotherly Chinese people, who have for long attached great importance to, cared about and supported the revolutionary and construction causes undertaken by Laos' party, government and people of all ethnic groups.

He wished the brotherly Chinese people continuous and greater successes in advancing the cause of building socialism with Chinese characteristics and realizing China's two centenary goals under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core.

He also expressed his hope that the traditional Laos-China friendship, the long-standing and stable Laos-China comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation and the building of the Laos-China community with a shared future will continue to flourish and bring more tangible benefits to both peoples.