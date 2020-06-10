Xi underlines winning anti-poverty battle during Ningxia inspection

YINCHUAN, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed efforts to secure a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eradicating poverty.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Xi underscored fully implementing the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee, working hard to overcome the impact of COVID-19 and giving priority to ensuring stable employment and people's livelihood.

Efforts are needed to continue building a beautiful new Ningxia with economic prosperity, ethnic unity, beautiful environment and well-off residents, he said.

During his inspection trip from Monday to Wednesday, Xi visited places including the cities of Wuzhong and Yinchuan to learn about efforts to coordinate regular epidemic containment with economic and social development, consolidate achievements in poverty alleviation, strengthen ecological and environmental protection, and promote ethnic unity and progress.