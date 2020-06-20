Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jun 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

1st seamless rails welded for China-Laos railway

(Xinhua)    16:18, June 20, 2020

Workers from China Railway No.2 Engineering Group (CREC-2) fix the welded seamless rails of the China-Laos railway in the northern suburb of Vientiane, Laos, on June 18, 2020. The CREC-2 has welded the first seamless rails for the China-Laos railway in the northern suburb of Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday morning. The seamless rail, also known as continuous welded rail (CWR) which eliminates rail joints, can improve the duration of steel rails, reduce the maintenance costs of locomotives and tracks, improve the stability and speed of trains, and enhance travel comfort. The China-Laos Railway is a project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, with a joint effort, aiming to convert Laos from a landlocked country to a land-linked hub. The project started in December 2016 and is scheduled to be completed and open to traffic in December 2021. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York