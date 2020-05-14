The China-Laos Railway plays a strong role in bringing mutual benefits for both countries

In early May, Vientiane, the capital of Laos, is still being affected by the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Under the scorching sun, builders of the China-Laos Railway line on the outskirts of the city are struggling to lay railway tracks section by section towards the China-Lao border, racing against time to ensure timely completion.

The China-Laos railway is a product of win-win cooperation between China and Laos. The completion of the project, on one hand, will greatly promote the economic and social development of Laos, improve the local transportation efficiency and level, and create a large number of employment opportunities for Laos. On the other hand, it will inject new impetus into the economic development of southwest China. The railway will open a new chapter in the history of Laos.

During the construction of the China-Laos railway, the two sides have upheld the principles of “extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits” and pursued common development.

According to incomplete statistics, more than 1,500 local workers have been employed in the construction of the China-Laos railway, providing a large number of employment opportunities for people living along the railway.

In the future, the China-Laos railway will connect with China in the north and Thailand and Malaysia in the south. It will become an important part of the north-south artery of the Indo-China Peninsula, which will help to solve land transport dilemmas in Laos and promote economic development.

As the landmark project of China-Laos friendship under the Belt and Road Initiative, once the China-Laos railway is completed, it will surely promote the economic development of the two countries, enhance the friendship between the people from the two countries, and play a strong role in promoting mutual benefits.