Over 3,000 people infected with dengue in Laos

(Xinhua)    16:37, July 20, 2020

A total of 3,390 cases of dengue fever have been recorded across the country since January, according to a report from the Lao Ministry of Health.

The dengue fever has caused eight deaths, the ministry said in a press release on Monday.

The highest number of dengue patients is reported in the Lao capital Vientiane with 721, while 407 cases were recorded in Vientiane province, and 391 in Bolikhamxay province.

The eight deaths included three in Lao capital Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay, and one each in Khammuan, Xayaboury and Xieng Khuang provinces.

Lao health authorities have urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of the disease.

