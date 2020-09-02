Chinese FM stresses non-interference in other countries' internal affairs

BERLIN, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed here on Tuesday that no country should interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

Wang made the remarks at a press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, when answering questions related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

The minister cited concrete numbers and facts to show why the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is justified, as well as the positive outcome of the de-radicalization measures in Xinjiang, adding that these policy measures are widely supported by the Chinese people.

Wang said that during his current visit to Europe, some of his local colleagues inquired about Hong Kong and Xinjiang affairs, but they all first stressed their respect for China's sovereignty and that they had no intention to interfere in China's internal affairs.

The principles of mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs are not only basic principles of international relations, but also the fundamental rules of the Charter of the United Nations, and thus should be strictly followed, he noted.

Based on such a premise, China is willing to exchange views on issues of mutual concern with countries that are interested in the issues mentioned above, with the aim of enhancing mutual understanding, Wang added.

The minister also noted that it is necessary to ascertain the real situation based on facts when observing and commenting on China affairs, and should avoid lop-sided views or even spreading falsehoods.

Spreading rumors is extremely irresponsible and represents a great disrespect for the hard work by the Chinese people in the process of national modernization, he added.

Wang also invited foreign friends to visit China more often, including making a site visit to Xinjiang. China has invited delegations from more than 90 countries to visit Xinjiang, Wang said, adding that though having different political positions, the delegates agreed that what they saw in Xinjiang were not the same as what they had heard before.

China welcomes friends from the world who wish to learn about and experience the country's development and changes, Wang said.

However, the people in Xinjiang do not welcome those who come with a "presumption of guilt" and wear "tinted glasses," he added.