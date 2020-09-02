Upholding multilateralism a key consensus reached in European visit: Chinese FM

BERLIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that upholding multilateralism and opposing unilateralism is among the major consensus reached during his current visit to five European countries.

Wang made the remarks at a press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas after their talks.

According to Wang, he had candid and in-depth exchanges with leaders and foreign ministers of the five countries on bilateral relations as well as the international situation, and reached broad consensus.

One major consensus is upholding multilateralism and opposing unilateralism. "The strongest voice heard during my trip to Europe is that we need to steadfastly safeguard multilateralism, and we agreed on this," he said.

China and Europe need to step up collaboration, adhere to the concept of multilateralism, take multilateral actions, abide by multilateral agreements and strengthen multilateral institutions, he explained.

Another key consensus is to promote solidarity and cooperation while taking a stand against division and "decoupling," Wang said.

"We all agree that China and Europe need to enhance cooperation in fighting COVID-19, and to resume personnel exchanges and practical cooperation as soon as possible, to make 'Chinese-European contributions' to the recovery and growth of the global economy," the Chinese State Councilor noted.

"We all agree that, we should, in a responsible attitude towards the future and destiny of mankind, jointly resist the counter-current of inciting division, 'decoupling' and confrontation, to prevent the world from slipping back into the rule of 'the law of the jungle'."

Thirdly, consensus has been reached that efforts should be made to uphold the overall interests of China-Europe relations as well as the comprehensive strategic partnership, and properly manage differences, Wang said.

Regarding differences, the two sides need to deepen understanding and mutual trust through equal-footed dialogue as well as candid exchanges, aiming for a win-win through mutually-beneficial cooperation, to manage differences in a constructive manner, he added.

Wang said, his trip to five European countries is the first by the Chinese foreign minister to Europe in a time when prevention and control against the COVID-19 pandemic become regular practices. It is a strategic communication between China and European countries against the backdrop of mounting uncertainties in the international situation.

All five countries, he said, attach great importance to their ties with China, all hope to resume exchanges and cooperation with China as soon as possible and are willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China to jointly tackle global challenges.

"I can also feel that European countries have concerns too," said Wang, citing their concerns about a further spread of the pandemic and the threat of a deep recession of world economy; about a rising unilateralism, and the deliberate creation of 'decoupling' and division which gives rise to increasing confrontations in the international sphere.