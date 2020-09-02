One-China principle political foundation of China-Czech ties: Chinese FM

BERLIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that the one-China principle serves as the political foundation of China-Czech relations.

Wang made the remarks during a press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, when answering a question over China's strong reaction to Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil's visit to Taiwan.

Wang said that Vystrcil's Taiwan trip is an act that seriously interferes with China's internal affairs, and China has no choice but to make necessary response.

It is widely acknowledged by the international community that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, he said.

Wang said that adhering to the one-China principle is the political foundation for China to establish diplomatic relations with other countries, including the Czech Republic, and it is also a political commitment made by the Czech Republic to China.

The Czech government and those in public power should abide by that commitment, he added.

In defiance of the opposition from China and the Czech government, the Czech Senate president insisted on visiting China's Taiwan region, openly supported the "Taiwan independence" separatist force, and even instigated other countries to follow suit, which is an open provocation, Wang said.

"China must tell the Czech Senate president: You've crossed the line!" Wang added.

Maintaining national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the responsibility of every Chinese, particularly the responsibility of China's diplomatic corps, the Chinese state councilor said.

China is the victim rather than the trouble-maker, Wang said, noting that with regard to safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, China must lay out its clear stand.