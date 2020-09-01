Taiwan urged to better handle COVID-19 epidemic

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday urged Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority to take responsibility for their COVID-19 response, handle the epidemic professionally and cut the chain of transmission.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a question on imported COVID-19 cases from the island to the mainland.

In less than two weeks, Shanghai reported three imported COVID-19 cases from Taiwan.

Ma said the high frequency of imported cases from Taiwan to Shanghai has made people across the Taiwan Strait very concerned, with fears over the real COVID-19 containment situation on the island.

Many people are questioning the loophole in the DPP authority's epidemic control measures and the real number of infections, he said, warning the public would pay the price for the DPP's negligence and insincerity.

The life and health of people in Taiwan is not a trifling matter, and should not fall victim to a political whitewash, according to Ma.