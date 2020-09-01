Chinese foreign ministry warns against "Taiwan independence" separatist activities

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday said Taiwan authorities and anti-China forces cannot change the fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and any attempt to engage in political manipulation and separatist activities to create "Taiwan independence" will not succeed.

"We strongly condemn and are seriously concerned about the egregious practices of anti-China forces in the Czech Republic who deliberately violate China's sovereignty, and blatantly interfere in China's internal affairs," said the ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian when asked to comment on Czech Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil's visit to Taiwan.

Zhao said that State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had made it clear that challenging the one-China principle on Taiwan question is an attempt to turn against the 1.4 billion Chinese people, and action of breaching international law and regulations.

Regarding Vystrcil's open provocation and the anti-China forces behind him, the Chinese government and Chinese people won't take a laissez-faire attitude and will make him pay a heavy price for his short-sighted behavior and political opportunism, Wang said Monday during his visit to Germany.

"We urge the relevant authorities of the Czech Republic to take immediate measures to eliminate the negative impact of this erroneous practice, so as to avoid damaging the overall situation of bilateral relations," Zhao said.

According to a release published on the Chinese foreign ministry's website on Monday, Vice Foreign Minister Qin Gang has lodged solemn representations over Vystrcil's Taiwan visit to Vladimir Tomsik, Czech Ambassador to China.

Qin said the Czech side must pay earnest attention to China's solemn position and grave concern, and take concrete actions to abide by the one-China principle, which is the political foundation of the bilateral relations.