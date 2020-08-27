Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
Ceremony to confer flag on China's police force held in Beijing

(Xinhua)    09:42, August 27, 2020

The honor guard march with the police flag during a ceremony to confer the police flag on China's police force at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)


