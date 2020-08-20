Mask no longer mandatory for outdoor activities in Beijing

Zhang Jing celebrates as she finishes the National College Entrance Exam in Beijing on July 10, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

Beijing residents are allowed not to wear face masks outdoors, according to the latest guideline issued by Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control on Thursday.

However, with the exception of their partners, residents still have to wear face masks while in close contact with other people, according to the guideline focusing on outside activities.

When residents go to sports venues, they should follow the rules and get permission before entering.

Guardians should accompany children in outdoor activities and pay attention to children's personal hygiene. They should remind children not to touch their eyes, mouths and noses with their hands while playing with shared toys and facilities.

In outdoor activities, residents should not spit on the ground, and should use a tissue or their elbow to cover their mouths while sneezing and coughing. Oral and nasal secretions, as well as sputum, should be covered by paper and thrown into the dustbin.

Residents should wash their hands as soon as they arrive home.