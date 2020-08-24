Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 24, 2020
Dance festival to kick off in Beijing

(Xinhua)    16:06, August 24, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 2020 Zhongguancun Dance Festival is set to kick off on Sept. 4 in Beijing, according to the organizer.

More than 600 performing artists will present 17 classical and modern Chinese dance shows to Beijing audience in theaters, on outdoor stages or via the online platform.

A 300-meter-long stage will be set up in the Zhongguancun commercial hub for outdoor performances that will run for eight hours each day throughout the festival.

During these outdoor performances, audience will be able to enjoy classical dances, folk dances, modern dances, street dances and African dances performed by famous dancers from colleges and professional troupes.

Ten internationally reputed dance shows will also be aired on China's major livestreaming platform Youku.

The festival is scheduled to close on Sept. 26.

