Beijing hospitals cleared of COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:32, August 26, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- All Beijing hospitals have been cleared of COVID-19 cases, as the last two patients were discharged from hospital on Tuesday, authorities said Wednesday.

The two patients were both treated at the Beijing Ditan Hospital. One of them was a case related to the new infections in the northeastern city of Dalian, and the other was an imported COVID-19 case, according to the municipal health commission.

No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases were reported in Beijing on Tuesday, the commission said.

The city reported no new imported cases on Tuesday.

