Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing unveils Yanqing Winter Olympics Village model

(People's Daily Online)    08:57, August 24, 2020
Beijing unveils Yanqing Winter Olympics Village model
The sand table model of Yanqing Winter Olympic Village for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is unveiled on Aug. 20. (Photo/Xinhua)

On Aug. 20, the model section for the Yanqing Winter Olympic Village was unveiled. The construction of the Olympic village is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year and will meet the standards to accommodate athletes in August 2021. 

Yanqing Winter Olympic Village is designed according to the cultural characteristics of mountain villages in northern China, highlighting the characteristics of Chinese culture and environmental protection, as well as the athlete-centered design concept.

 

 


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York