Beijing unveils Yanqing Winter Olympics Village model

|The sand table model of Yanqing Winter Olympic Village for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is unveiled on Aug. 20. (Photo/Xinhua)
On Aug. 20, the model section for the Yanqing Winter Olympic Village was unveiled. The construction of the Olympic village is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year and will meet the standards to accommodate athletes in August 2021.
Yanqing Winter Olympic Village is designed according to the cultural characteristics of mountain villages in northern China, highlighting the characteristics of Chinese culture and environmental protection, as well as the athlete-centered design concept.