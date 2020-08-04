Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020
Key airport for 2022 Winter Olympics becomes operational

(Xinhua)    08:37, August 04, 2020

The extended Zhangjiakou Ningyuan Airport, one of the key supporting infrastructure developments for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, was completed and put into service on Monday.

The expansion project includes a new terminal, an emergency rescue center, an apron, and an extended runway, among others.

After the extension, the airport can now handle up to 1 million passengers a year from 600,000 previously, said Li Hui, who is in charge of the project.

The project began in 2018 with a combined investment of 1.3 billion yuan (about 186 million U.S. dollars).

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

