Pu'er City's third "Camellia Award" mass cultural event will open to the audience at the Pu'er Grand Theater on August 17 and 18.

The shows will include 20 vocal music, 9 dances, 4 instrumental music, 5 drama genres, and 112 works of art, calligraphy, and photography.

The "Camellia Award" mass cultural event of Pu'er City is a mass cultural activity of great significance held every two years in Pu'er City.