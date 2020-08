The National Patriotic Health Campaign Committee recently issued the "Decision of the National Patriotic Health Campaign Committee on Naming National Health Townships (Counties) in the 2017-2019 Cycle", Ning'er Hani & Yi Autonomous County, Jinggu Dai & Yi Autonomous County, and Ximeng Va Autonomous County of Pu'er City ranked among the "National Health County" list.

In 2011, Zhenyuan Yi & Hani & Lahu Autonomous County of Pu'er City won the honor of "National Health County".