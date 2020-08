Recently, the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Yunnan Province published a list of 259 newly-emerged provincial-level small and medium-sized growth-type enterprises in 2020, in which Yunnan Coffee Trading Center Co., Ltd. and other six enterprises in Pu’er City were listed.

Up to now, a total of 81 enterprises in Pu’er City have been identified as provincial-level small and medium-sized growth-type enterprises.