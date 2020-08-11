Xi stresses stopping wasting food, promoting thrift

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed resolutely putting an end to wasting food and called for promoting thrift.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the requirement in an instruction.
