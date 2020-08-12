Jingdong Lentinus Edodes are Shipped to Shanghai

A few days ago, after the work resumption of Pu’er Jingdong County Huijin Lentinus Edodes Production Base, the first batch of lentinus edodes were directly sent to Shanghai after strict packaging.

Huijin Lentinus Edodes Plant Base is a poverty alleviation project in Shanghai. It is operated according to the operation mechanism of “company + base + branch + farmer (low-income households)”. The company provides 50 posts, giving priority to providing employment opportunities for the poor households that have been filed as low-income households, each of whom can obtain an employment income of more than RMB 2,000 per month, benefiting 5 poor villages.