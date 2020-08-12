Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Jingdong Lentinus Edodes are Shipped to Shanghai

(People's Daily Online)    18:39, August 12, 2020

A few days ago, after the work resumption of Pu’er Jingdong County Huijin Lentinus Edodes Production Base, the first batch of lentinus edodes were directly sent to Shanghai after strict packaging.

Huijin Lentinus Edodes Plant Base is a poverty alleviation project in Shanghai. It is operated according to the operation mechanism of “company + base + branch + farmer (low-income households)”. The company provides 50 posts, giving priority to providing employment opportunities for the poor households that have been filed as low-income households, each of whom can obtain an employment income of more than RMB 2,000 per month, benefiting 5 poor villages.

