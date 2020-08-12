The Deposit of Pu’er City has Broken an Amount of 100 Billions for the First Time

According to the statistics of Pu’er City Central Branch of the People's Bank of China, as of the end of June 2020, deposits of banking and financial institutions in the Pu’er City broke RMB 100 billion for the first time, achieving a historical leap.

By the end of June, the balance of all deposits in the city was RMB100.092 billion, including domestic and foreign currencies, which had an increase of RMB 7.227 billion and an amplification of 7.78% over the beginning of the year. Among them, household deposits amounted to RMB 60.467 billion, non-financial enterprise deposits amounted to RMB 17.749 billion, institutional deposits amounted to RMB 20.831 billion, and other deposits amounted to RMB 1.105 billion.