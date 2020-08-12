Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

10 Regions of Pu'er Won Provincial-level Tourism Honors

(People's Daily Online)    18:27, August 12, 2020

Recently, the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism issued the Notice of Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism on the Announcement of 5 Lists Including Provincial-level Tourist Resorts, etc., 10 counties, towns and villages of Pu’er City are on the list.

Among them, Ximeng Wa Nationality Autonomous County is recognized as a characteristic tourism city of Yunnan Province; Lancang County is recognized as an advantaged tourism county in Yunnan Province; Mengka Town of Ximeng County, Huimin Town of Lancang County and Tongxin Town of Ning’er County are identified as famous tourism towns in Yunnan Province; Bohang Village of Ximeng County, Nakeli Village of Ning’er County, Gaojiazhai of Simao District, Laodabao Village of Lancang County and Zhengdong Village of Jiangcheng County are recognized as famous tourism villages of Yunnan Province.

