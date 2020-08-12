10 Regions of Pu'er Won Provincial-level Tourism Honors

Recently, the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism issued the Notice of Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism on the Announcement of 5 Lists Including Provincial-level Tourist Resorts, etc., 10 counties, towns and villages of Pu’er City are on the list.

Among them, Ximeng Wa Nationality Autonomous County is recognized as a characteristic tourism city of Yunnan Province; Lancang County is recognized as an advantaged tourism county in Yunnan Province; Mengka Town of Ximeng County, Huimin Town of Lancang County and Tongxin Town of Ning’er County are identified as famous tourism towns in Yunnan Province; Bohang Village of Ximeng County, Nakeli Village of Ning’er County, Gaojiazhai of Simao District, Laodabao Village of Lancang County and Zhengdong Village of Jiangcheng County are recognized as famous tourism villages of Yunnan Province.