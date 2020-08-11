Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Traditional villages renovated and protected in Songyang County, E China

(Xinhua)    15:19, August 11, 2020

A villager walks in the street in Yangjiatang Village of Songyang County, Lishui City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 17, 2020. In recent years, Songyang County has invested nearly 300 million yuan (about 43 million U.S. dollars) in renovating and protecting local traditional villages. Meanwhile, the county has taken advantages of the traditional rural characters to develop local tourism. By the end of 2019, a total of 526 homestays have been developed and the yearly tourism revenue of the county reached 170 million yuan (about 24 million U.S. dollars) in 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York