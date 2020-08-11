Traditional villages renovated and protected in Songyang County, E China

A villager walks in the street in Yangjiatang Village of Songyang County, Lishui City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 17, 2020. In recent years, Songyang County has invested nearly 300 million yuan (about 43 million U.S. dollars) in renovating and protecting local traditional villages. Meanwhile, the county has taken advantages of the traditional rural characters to develop local tourism. By the end of 2019, a total of 526 homestays have been developed and the yearly tourism revenue of the county reached 170 million yuan (about 24 million U.S. dollars) in 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)